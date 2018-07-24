CLEARFIELD — You are invited to be part of the 1st National Night Out Block Party on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 5:30-8:30 pm on Cherry Street between Front and Second Street.
WHAT IS NATIONAL NIGHT OUT? National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas celebrates on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.
National Night Out is designed to:
- Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness;
- Generate support for, and participation in, local anti crime programs;
- Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships;
- Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
It is an evening of food, fun, public safety demonstrations and music by “Heaven Bound” for the entire community. Persons will have the opportunity to explore public safety apparatus such as: an ambulance, fire engine, mobile command unit, police car and much more.
Tickets for sale by the Clearfield Fire Department for a Chicken BBQ donation $10.
The kids will enjoy face painting, crafts, clowning around with the local Klowns, hanging out with Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol and McGruff the Crime Dog. Admission is free to the public. There is not any better reason to have a get-together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.