CLEARFIELD — The Guidance Center’s Parents As Teachers Home Visitor Heidi Collins met with the Clearfield VFW Auxiliary members this past March where she presented information about the PAT program and the benefits the program provides to families in Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
The opportunity to present the information to the auxiliary was offered by a family who is currently enrolled in the PAT program, feels the benefits of the program are advantageous for all families, and is also a member of the VFW auxiliary. Parents As Teachers builds strong communities, thriving families, and children that are healthy, safe and ready to learn by matching parents and caregivers with trained professionals who make regular personal home visits during a child’s earliest years in life, from pregnancy through kindergarten.
The auxiliary offered to hold a toy drive to provide new books, puzzles, educational games and toys for The Guidance Center’s PAT program. The Guidance Center was presented with the items from the VFW Auxiliary during the auxiliary’s monthly meeting Aug. 6.
The Guidance Center would like to thank all of the Clearfield VFW auxiliary members, auxiliary President Cherie Dysard, as well as the regular membership of the Clearfield VFW for supplying the PAT program with new items that can be used with the families and future families that are enrolled in the program.
The Guidance Center is currently enrolling families in the PAT program who are expecting a child or have children up to the kindergarten entry age. The PAT Home Visiting program is free for any family due to grant funding from the PA Office of Child Development and Early Learning.
Anyone who would like more information about the program and how they can enroll is asked to 814-371-0613 or toll free 877-776-1636. Please leave a message and someone from the PAT program will return the call.