PUNXSUTAWNEY — Earlier this year, CNB Bank announced plans to relocate the Punxsutawney office to 200 E. Mahoning St., in the heart of downtown Punxsutawney. Renovations are complete and the office opened Monday.
Notably, this is the first SMART Center for CNB Bank, designed to make financial transactions and information gathering easier for clients. This design features wireless mobility throughout, soft seating areas, high top tables with docking stations, SMART displays, SMART boxes available 24/7, community hubs, offices with huddle areas, and SMART Stations (interactive, live agent ATM machines in the drive up), which provide agent-assisted transactions for customers before, during and after traditional banking hours.
“The relocation enabled us to change the way our branch functions,” said Joseph B. Bower, Jr., president and CEO of CNB Bank. “This SMART Center provides a hub that utilizes the latest technology and allows us to focus on conversations with our clients. This is the first of its kind in our region and we are excited to introduce the SMART Center concept to Punxsutawney.”
This location features great parking, convenient drive-thru lanes, easy access from the street, and is walkable for many of the downtown business owners, employees, and residents. The investment in this project is important to CNB’s continued efforts to support the Punxsutawney community. The new office will be open for business Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The SMART Station drive up will offer expanded hours Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.