COALPORT – Curator Richard W. Snyder II has announced that the Coalport Area Coal Museum at 961 Forest St. is reopening to the public on Tuesday, July, 21.
Closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum will be back to its regular scheduled days and hours: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
AARP Senior Community Service employee, Pat Onrubia, will be in attendance to assist patrons in the reference room. Adherence to all mandatory guidelines will be in operation — including the wearing of masks as well as social distancing.