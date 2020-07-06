DuBOIS — Maia Cogley, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, plans to attend Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Her field of study will be pre-pharmacy.
Cogley is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, DuBois, where she also served as an altar server.
At Central, Cogley was a a member of the National Honor Society. She was also a student eucharistic minister and altar server, a member of the Rotary Interact Club, Drama Club and Math Competition. Cogley lettered in basketball, volleyball and softball. Cogley was a volunteer for Bible School at St. Catherine of Siena Church and DCC Kindergarten Camp.
Cogley graduated from Central with three college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
Cogley received the Saint Vincent College Scholarship, Saint Vincent College Resident Grant and Catholic High School Scholarship.
Cogley is the daughter of Cheryl and John Bloom of DuBois.