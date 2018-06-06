Daniel Paul Haines and Chelsea Allshouse of Brookville announce the birth of a son at 12:29 p.m. April 28, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Cohen Daniel Haines weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Shelley and Robin Haines of Brookville. Maternal grandmother is Brenda Allshouse of DuBois.
Maternal great-grandparents are William and Jeannette Bowser of Reynoldsville and William and Dixie Allshouse of Dagus Mines.
