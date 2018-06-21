Jacob (Jake) Cole, class of 2015 at DuBois Area High School, has been named to the Wake Forest University's Dean's List for the spring 2018 semester.
Students who achieve a 3.4 and no grade below a C were named to the list.
Cole is a senior at Wake Forest in the class of 2019, majoring in Biology with a minor in Chemistry.
He is the son of Nathaniel and Candace Cole of DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.