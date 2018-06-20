Dr. Kelsey Collett graduated Cum Laude from the University of Pittsburgh School Of Pharmacy on April 27.
Pitt’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) Program is a four-year program, following a two-year pre-pharmacy curriculum. The program is designed to train future pharmacists to be patient care providers while interacting with other members of the health care team, with a focus on the appropriate safe and effective use of medications.
Collett is employed by Rite Aid Pharmacy in the Philadelphia area. She resides in Ardmore, Pa., with her fiancé, Zach Bauer. She was previously employed by Wal-Mart in DuBois as a pharmacy intern from 2013 thru 2017. While at Pitt, Collett was an active member of Lambda Kappa Sigma Pharmacy Fraternity, Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association, American Pharmacists Association and the Student Society of Health System Pharmacists. Through these organizations she held various leadership positions and has attended state and national pharmacy conferences.
Collett is the daughter of Will and Laurie Collett of DuBois.
