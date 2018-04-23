CLARION — Clarion’s University’s ABLE organization will host Come Together Clarion, a celebration of friends, family and community, April 28 on 6th Avenue, Clarion. The event is open to the public.
The Brothers of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity will start the day with 5K for Five Causes, the proceeds from which benefit: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarion, Forest, and Venango Counties; Clarion County YMCA; Clarion University Relay for Life; National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Northwest Pennsylvania Chapter; and Northwest Pennsylvania Rural AIDS Alliance. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the run starts at 10 a.m. Race day registration is $20.
