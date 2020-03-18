Community Action, Inc. remains open to provide essential services within the community; however, the offices are closed to the general public. Individuals in need of services are asked to call Community Action, Inc. rather than visit the offices. Clarion County (814) 226-4785 or 1-800-997-7661 Jefferson County (814) 938-3302 or 1-800-648-3381 Domestic Violence in Clearfield and Jefferson Counties 1-800-598-3998.
Updates on Community Action, Inc. services include:
- VITA, free tax preparation, appointments have been cancelled until at least March 30; consumers are encouraged to use MyFreeTaxes.com or contact a paid, professional preparer.
- The Clarion Food Pantry will distribute donated food until the inventory is depleted. There will be no Easter Holiday Food distribution.
- Domestic Violence Services remain available with initial intakes by telephone.
- Case Management Services continue via telephone and email.
- Donated prepared food, household items, and clothing are not being accepted at this time.
- The Board of Directors meeting for March 19 has been cancelled. Additional updates will be provided as needed.