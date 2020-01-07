BROOKVILLE — Happy New Year from the Community Blood Bank. January is National Blood Donor Month, the perfect chance to be a hero and save lives.
President Richard Nixon declared January 1970 as the first National Blood Donor Month. January is a difficult time for blood donations. Often extreme weather, illnesses and other reasons put a strain on the local blood supply. Help avoid blood shortages by donating at an upcoming blood drive in the area.
The Community Blood Bank is offering the chance for donors to win a trip for two to Sonoma Valley, California. The trip includes a 4-day/3-night stay at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn with breakfast, complementary bottle of wine and daily wine tastings in the hotel lobby, private 5-hour winery tour and airfare up to $1,200. This trip is valued at more than $5,000.
The Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood supplier to Penn Highlands Brookville, so the blood stays in the local community. The Community Blood Bank is in urgent need for all blood types, particularly blood Type O+ & O-.
The next local blood drive will be held from 1-5 p.m. Thursday at Penn Highlands Brookville – the bloodmobile, 100 Hospital Drive, Brookville.
Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are available.
“We are encouraging everyone to come donate during National Blood Donor Month,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “It’s not only an opportunity to help save local lives, but it’s an opportunity to learn more about the importance of blood donation.”
Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 ounces of water. For more information or to find out if eligible, please visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.
