Anyone who donates blood at one of the upcoming blood drives in the area can receive a blood donor T-shirt.
This time of year puts additional stress on an already strained blood supply for the patients in need in the local hospitals due to not holding blood drives in high school and colleges, as well as busy vacation schedules. However, the decrease in blood drives held over the last year due to the pandemic continues to aid in the critical blood shortage.
“The Community Blood Bank is still battling some of the deficits caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the normal obstacles the summer months bring,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations special for the Community Blood Bank. “The local blood supply remains critical, and donors like you are need to help save local lives.”
Please consider coverage for the following blood drives:
- Tuesday, June 8 | 1-7 p.m. | Treasure Lake Church | 1427 Bay Rd. DuBois, P.A. 15801.
- Thursday, June 10 | 1-5 p.m. | Penn Highlands Brookville | 100 Hospital Dr. Brookville, P.A. 15825 | Bloodmobile
Please call Kathy Hastings at 716-450-0376 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols.