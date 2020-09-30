ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center of Elk and Cameron Counties is helping students find a college that fits their goals through a Virtual College Fair.
To get started, students and parents can visit the CEC website, www.communityedcenter.com, to access the Virtual Fair page. Once there, students can discover virtual choices and links to register, visit the virtual tours page for a close-up view of Pennsylvania colleges and complete a post survey for a chance to win prizes.
Weekly drawings will be held Oct. 23, Oct. 30 and Nov. 9. Prizes include ear buds, bluetooth speakers, Yeti water bottles LED light strips and gift cards.
Each virtual fair is free. Hundreds of college representatives are live and online at the same time to meet with students. Parents can also attend.
To further explore careers and college choices, contact Amy Goode, CEC program manager at amy@communtiyedcenter.com or 814-781-3437. Virtual and in-person sessions are available.