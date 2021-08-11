ST. MARYS — The vision of the Elk County Community Foundation is to connect people who care with causes that matter. The Harold and Midge Lenze Tuition Assistance Fund, the Tom and Mary Rita Valentine Fund, and the Edna Geitner Bennett Memorial Scholarship Fund are all a testament to that vision.
These ECCF permanent funds that designated monies to support Catholic education in the Elk County area were established by the donors in their estate plans. In addition, the Elk County Catholic School System created an agency endowment fund with the foundation years ago which provides them with an annual unrestricted disbursement. This year’s combined award for all of these individual funds was $77,896.
Each family chose a specific way to support the ECCSS. Both Harold and Midge were long-time supporters of Catholic education in the community. Harold made provisions in his estate plan to provide funding for this purpose. They chose to come to the Elk County Community Foundation to ensure that funds will be available to the schools for tuition assistance for generations to come.
Tom and Mary Rita Valentine included the creation of a charitable fund in their estate plans also. Their fund supports Catholic education at Elk County Catholic School System through tuition assistance and funding for general operational needs. Their strong faith led the couple to believe that by supporting Catholic education they could share their faith with the next generation. Their belief in Catholic education is honored by administering this fund exactly how they wished.
The Edna Geitner Bennett Scholarship fund has a twofold purpose: To provide a scholarship to a student for college and to provide an annual award to the school for general operations. This fund was established by Larry Geitner in memory of his sister Edna.
The Elk County Catholic School System, an educational ministry of the Diocese of Erie, rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, is committed to the highest standards of academic excellence. With God as their constant source of inspiration, their mission is to develop the whole student in mind, body, and spirit while nurturing the values of knowledge, peace, and holiness.
The Elk County Community Foundation is known for giving scholarships and grants to nonprofits in Elk County and surrounding communities. The heart of the foundation’s business is helping people, families, groups, and businesses to be philanthropic or charitable. ECCF provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes with their tax deductible donations while improving the quality of life in our communities.
The Elk County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that manages over 186 endowed funds. For more information, call ECCF at 814-834-2125 or visit their website at www.elkcountyfoundation.org.