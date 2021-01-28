ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s DISCOVER Partnership Program is seeking members of the community to share their career paths with our local high school students to help them explore careers.
According to Program Manager Amy Goode, “In lieu of in person job shadow experiences that are not available right now, we are utilizing virtual classroom guest speakers and teleconferences for students to learn more about a career they are interested in pursuing.”
Sessions run between 30-40 minutes and guests can join students virtually from anywhere. Guests typically share their personal career path, showcase what their job entails on a daily basis and offers advice. After one of the recent guest speaker series, one student was “surprised to learn about all the job options there are in this career field.”
“We are seeking volunteers of any age and career path whether they are just starting out or have been doing the same thing for 30 years,”said Goode. “The kids enjoy hearing real life stories, experiences and learning about jobs and companies they didn’t even know existed.”
Alumni who have moved out of the area are also invited to join in virtually.
Anyone interested in sharing their career can contact Goode at amy@communityedcenter.com or by calling the CEC at 781-3437.