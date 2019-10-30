CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. have again partnered to create “Giving Trees” for area elderly and to spread some holiday cheer.
Elderly citizens in the Clearfield area, many of them living alone with no close family members or no family at all, could benefit greatly from a small act of kindness.
Last year, many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. More than $6,500 was collected and sent directly to local fuel suppliers to ensure our frail and elderly were warm in their own homes last winter.
This year, the police department and CCAAA are partnering again with the Clearfield Pharmacy and the CVS of Clearfield to host the trees. The employees of the local state Department of Transportation and CBT Bank, a Division of Riverview Bank, will also have their own tree and collect internally.
Anyone wishing to donate to assist the elderly with utility costs (heating assistance, water bills, etc.) this holiday season can drop off a check made out to “Giving Tree Fund” at any CBT bank office (North Second Street or branches). Receipts will be available for tax purposes. The money collected will then be evenly distributed among those elderly needing this service, free of any administrative charges.