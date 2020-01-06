CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. (CCAAA) partnered again to create “Giving Trees” for area elderly. Elderly citizens in the Clearfield and DuBois area, many of them living alone with no close family members or no family at all, benefited from the generosity of our small community.
Many individuals and organizations came together to provide truckloads of gifts and financial assistance for heating and medical needs. A total of 392 tags were distributed and more than $10,000 was collected and sent directly to local fuel and utility suppliers to ensure our frail and elderly stay warm in their own homes this winter.
The police department and the Area Agency on Aging teamed up with Clearfield Pharmacy and CVS of Clearfield to host the trees. The employees of the local PennDOT, CBT Bank, a division of Riverview Bank and CNB Bank had their own trees and collected internally.
Many senior citizens are often forgot about during the holiday season, according to the CCAAA.
“We were so overwhelmed by the kindness of the residents of Clearfield County,” stated CCAAA CEO Kathleen Gillespie. “Thank you for helping us enhance the quality of life for elderly residents throughout the county. We are truly grateful for your generosity.”
Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.