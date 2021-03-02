RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission has launched the development of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) and Resiliency Plan for the six-county planning region that includes Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.
The CEDS and Resiliency Plan will assist the region with managing growth and development, recognizing economic vulnerabilities, and identifying short-term recovery as well as long term resiliency as a result of addressing the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Within the upcoming months, public outreach will be conducted and stakeholder input will be gathered to ensure that the updated plan is regionally owned.
North Central intends to hold various public participation events throughout the life of the contract, while taking specific measures to ensure the full and fair participation by all potentially affected communities and persons in order to avoid, minimize or mitigate disproportionately high and adverse human health and environmental effects, including social and economic effects on minority and low- income populations.