BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance is proud to present the inaugural 2020 Conservation Education Scholarship in partnership with Seneca Resources Co.
KECA and Seneca Resources Company partnered to award a deserving Pennsylvania high school senior continuing their education in the field of conservation, wildlife, science or education a college scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The Conservation Education Department received 12 applications. Each applicant was required to submit a portfolio with an essay about experiences in their lives that have inspired them to pursue the environmental field of studies, a letter of recommendation, and a letter of acceptance from a college or secondary education school.
After thorough review from our Scholarship Committee, KECA would like to congratulate our 2020 Conservation Education Scholarship winner, Caleb Radel of Duncannon. Radel just started college at Penn Tech in Williamsport and is majoring in forestry.
KECA’s foremost priority at the Keystone Elk Country Alliance is conservation education. Its mission is to “conserve and enhance Pennsylvania’s Elk Country for future generations,” through education to others like Radel, KECA can ensure that Pennsylvania’s elk country will continue to thrive. KECA is proud to support our partners in conservation. Seneca Resources Company explores for and develops natural gas and oil reserves in California and Appalachia, including the Marcellus and Utica shales, and has provided Pennsylvania energy and jobs for more than 100 years.
Ben Porkolab, Conservation Education coordinator adds, “Seneca Resources Company has been a significant partner of KECA and key supporter of our conservation education department for many years. With monies from both the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Seneca Resources Company, this scholarship will be awarded to a deserving Pennsylvania high school senior each and every year. Students who pursue careers in conservation are passionate about the well-being of our natural world.
“KECA believes in supporting those who embrace conservation and the enhancement of Pennsylvania’s elk country for future generations.”