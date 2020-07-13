Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. — “Hike Cook Forest Series: Deer Meadow Old Growth Area”
- Meet at the entrance of Forest Drive for an interpretive hike into the seldom visited old growth forests off Deer Meadow Trail. Help remeasure the Gas Line Hemlock, largest double stem hemlock in the park, last measured at over 17 feet around. Much of this hike will be off-trail through thick brush and hidden bowling ball size rocks. Sturdy knees and ankles required.
Aug. 13-15 at 9 a.m. — “Clarion River History Educator Workshop”
- This course is considered both an Advanced Watershed Education and Pennsylvania Land Choices workshop. Teachers will receive a copy of the PA Land Choices curriculum, as well as copies of True Tales of the Clarion River, Dinkies Dams & Sawdust: The Logging Railroads of West Central Pennsylvania-Book No. 12, and Expedition of Celoron to the Ohio Country in 1749. Teachers will also have the option to earn 23 ACT 48 hours.
- This workshop will emphasize history of the Clarion River through various 1st person living history character portrayals during the mid-1700’s French and Indian War and mid 1800’s lumber boom era. Teachers will also investigate and document various lumber ghost towns and raft fabrication sites along the Clarion River via car and canoe, as well as gain valuable insight into how local history can be incorporated into the classroom. Day one will mainly deal with learning history through “living history.” Days two and three will be historic site investigation from land and canoe.
Be prepared to be in the river being wet and muddy most days. Sturdy river shoes are a must. Participants must be able to traverse slippery footing conditions and steep river banks. Secure registration by Aug. 7 by contacting Dale Luthringer at 814-744-8407. Cost is $125 payable by check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and sent to: Cook Forest State Park, ATTN: CRHEW, P.O. Box 120, Cooksburg, PA 16217.