COOKSBURG — The following are programs in the first week of September at Cook Forest State Park.
Sept. 3 at 8 a.m. — “B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat): Lathrops-Maple Creek Float”
- Attendees should bring a beverage, and... bananas to the new park office for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Folks must pre-register by contacting the park office at 814-744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov. Registration limited to 10 boats. Cost is $40/boat payable by cash, check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Sept. 4 at 8:30 p.m. — “Cooners & Cream”
- Bring spotlights and meet early at the Cooksburg Café to enjoy some tasty ice cream before taking a driving tour to “night bandit” hotspots in the park. One never knows what they’ll see during the drive as we stop at various locations calling for animals of the night.
Sept. 5 at noon — “River Critters”
- Bring river sneakers, swimsuits and snorkels to the park office as participants drive to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard-to-find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult. Low clearance vehicles are not suggested due to access to some of these areas.
Sept. 6 at noon — “Hike Cook Forest: Troutman Run Old Growth Area”
Meet at the park office to journey to Troutman Run to help us document ancient trees near this often overlooked section of the park. Attendees will take various measurements of trees, core samples and list physical attributes that will help us gather evidence to possibly justify a new old growth forest area. Remember to bring sturdy hiking boots and walking stick to help traverse this all off-trail, steep and likely slippery terrain.