CLEARFIELD — If you’re looking at a place to hold an event — as the light shines at the end of the tunnel in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic — Copper Cork Event Center in Clearfield may be right for you.
Owners Lisa Lanager and Megan Patrick said they learned last year that the Knights of Columbus in Clearfield was selling its building — one that had been utilized by residents and businesses over the years to host weddings, parties, bridal showers, business trainings, etc.
“We knew that if the building were to be demolished or converted into a different type of facility, the residents of Clearfield County would lose this event space and we wanted to keep it as an option for residents of this area,” the women said.
Lanager and Patrick then purchased the building — located at 512 Arnold Ave., Clearfield — in May 2020 and have been renovating it ever since.
Both said they are able to host small and large weddings, anniversary parties, bridal showers, baby showers, class reunions and business meetings or trainings.
“If you are looking to host a smaller event, we have a separate meeting room that would work perfectly,” Lanager and Patrick said. “As the weather gets nicer, our outdoor pavilions would be perfect for a graduation party, family reunion or picnic ... Our goal is to provide the community with a beautiful venue that is right here in downtown Clearfield, that is easily accessible with plenty of paved parking, and offers both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces for events of any size.”
The women said they hope continuing the tradition of the K of C will eliminate the need to travel outside of the area for those wanting to stay local in having a nice place to gather.
While purchasing and remodeling an event center was tough to do during the middle of a pandemic, in many ways both said it actually worked to their advantage.
“Since the Knights of Columbus decided to put their building on the market in 2019, they had not been accepting any new reservations,” Lanager and Patrick said. “This left quite an open calendar for available dates. Many events had to put on hold due to the pandemic and now there are more planned events than there are possible open dates at other venues. We are fortunate with respect to our availability for 2021 and forward.”
In following with guidelines, both said they will use what is set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health.
“We have 5,500 square feet of space in our main ball room so distancing is easily attainable,” both said. “However, we are hopeful that as numbers of COVID cases continue to decrease and more individuals receive the vaccine; these restrictions will be lifted in the coming weeks.”
They will also have an onsite caterer in Apple Banquets & Catering.
“Apple is well-known in the area for accommodating catering needs for all types of events from picnics to elegant weddings,” the women said.
Lanager and Patrick also said they’ve really cherished the process in getting the event center fixed and ready to go.
“We have enjoyed the planning and preparation with a fresh vision of a well-known existing facility,” Lanager and Patrick said. “People who have visited the building while under construction in the last few months are astounded at the changes and upgrades we have made thus far. This gives a real feeling of satisfaction knowing that we are on the right path.”
Those interested in renting the venue can contact them at 814-765-3554, by email at coppercorkevents@gmail.com, or by its website at www.coppercorkevents.com.