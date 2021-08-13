CLEARFIELD — Organizers of the Community Concert Series in Clearfield invite the community to Lower Witmer Park every Friday at 7 p.m. for live music at the gazebo.
The next few weeks promise to be fun and entertaining as local performers bring their talents together for a great cause, according to organizers.
The Corner Concert Series is raising money and awareness for Resources to Encourage, Support and Transform Kinship Families (REST).
More information can be found at restfamilies.org and facebook.com/cornerconcerts.
Only a few weeks remain for the series. Featured will be “Second Chance” this Friday, sponsored by Ron Rowles Energy.
The band, “HellBent,” sponsored by Shelby Tire will perform on Aug. 20.
Swisher Concrete Products sponsors a night of music with “Heather Olson” on Aug. 27.
Wrapping up the season will be Scott McCracken on Sept. 3.