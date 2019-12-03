LUTHERSBURG — There will be live country music, featuring Spruce Creek, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brady Township Community Center. All are welcome.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Mahaffey native Troupe wins NASCAR Xfinity Series title as team engineer
-
DuBois firefighters respond to apartment fire above The Cove; approximately 7 residents displaced
-
Agency investigates video of deer beaten by apparent hunters
-
Reynoldsville man accused of assault
-
St. Marys woman charged with possession of meth, evidence tampering
-
In much-watched ruling, Pennsylvania Supreme Court says criminal suspect can't be compelled to reveal computer password
-
Former Deputy Sheriff Kyle Pisarcik sentenced
-
DuBois Magistrate
-
Pennsylvania passes ‘purple paint’ law to warn trespassers
-
Southern Airways announces new interline agreement with Alaska Airlines
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Latest Classifieds
$61,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1