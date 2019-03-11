A Craft and Vendor Show will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Luigi's Villa, 800 W. Weber Ave., DuBois.
All proceeds will be benefit the Oklahoma Elementary School end of the year picnic.
For more information, contact Kelly at 814-591-9720 or Christina at 919-270-1615.
