CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC) has once again partnered with Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery and Photographer Steven Smith for the release of the sixth edition wine of Clearfield.
The wine will debut at the 2019 Groundhog Wine Festival, to be held Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Expo II building of the Clearfield Fairgrounds. One dollar from each bottle sold is donated to the CRC to further its Main Street revitalization efforts.
Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner stated, “The CRC is grateful to Starr Hill Winery and Steven Smith for their generosity and support Clearfield’s Main Street Program. This partnership serves not only to support our revitalization efforts, but also to provide the community with a product which is uniquely theirs.”
Kenn Starr of Starr Hill Winery explained, “We have partnered with the CRC within the past six years and have contributed close to $2,000 and look forward to seeing the success and enthusiasm with the CRC. Starting in January we are on the road doing over 56 wine festivals throughout the state of Pennsylvania. We always seem to find someone that is from the area and loves the wine. They all say they need a bottle of hometown Clearfield. The new fourth edition bottle can be purchased at any of our Starr Hill Winery locations, inside the Walmart in Clearfield, DuBois and the winery in Curwensville.”
Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery produces more than 40 different wine choices and thousands of gallons a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.