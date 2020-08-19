CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC) has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s annual Fall Festival, Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show, and Pumpkin Run 5k that was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 in downtown Clearfield.
There were many contributing factors to making this decision, but first and foremost was the health and safety of the community, committee members, volunteers and event attendees, the CRC said.
The CRC could not, in good conscience, plan an event that would bring thousands of people from all over the region to downtown while under a gathering restriction by the Department of Health and the CDC.
The CRC would encourage everyone to continue to support local crafters, artists, restaurants, non-profits and booster clubs in any way. The Fall Festival served as a major fundraising opportunity, and so, continued support is needed now more than ever.
The (CRC) is committed to continuing to support local businesses and is still exploring ideas of other ways to bring business to downtown Clearfield.