CLEARFIELD — Coming this summer on June 23, the CRC will host its 6th Annual Bloom and Berry Bash. This family-friendly summer festival will fill Market, Third and Locust streets with craft vendors, farm markets, food vendors and plenty of carnival related activities for kids. Local businesses, civic/non-profit organizations, schools and church groups are also encouraged to participate.
Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner comments, “Having the Bloom and Berry Bash and The Rubber Duck Derby on the same day is a great way for families to spend the afternoon enjoying all that Downtown Clearfield has to offer. The streets will be lined with vendors and businesses will be open. It will be a great day to enjoy our downtown.”
The CRC is currently accepting vendors for the Bloom and Berry Bash. Visit www.DiscoverClearfield.com or contact the CRC at 765-6000 for more information. Forms are also available at the CRC office located within the Clearfield Borough Administrative Office at 6 South Front Street, Clearfield.
