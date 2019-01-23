CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Revitalization Group will be hosting it’s March Media Auction at Moena’s Restaurant, 125 E. Market St. in Clearfield from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14.
CRC will highlight the importance of local business and advertising at this event. The March Media Auction specifically is geared to help local business owners with their advertising and marketing efforts for the coming year and offers the media outlets the opportunity to introduce their products and services to a wide new customer base.
Guests will walk away with amazing deals, new connections and the opportunity to broaden their advertising reach. A media auction is a live auction for businesses and organizations to purchase advertising at a discount.
Many local and regional advertising and media companies donate packages at no cost to this event. More than $20,000 of advertising and media packages will be available to purchase at a discount.
Starting bids for these packages will begin around 10-15 percent of the value of the package, which means you can purchase an advertising package for TV, radio, print, online/digital, and marketing services at a fraction of the normal cost. All proceeds will benefit the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. and its efforts to beautify and drive commerce to the downtown district.
A silent auction will also be offered at the start of the event where you will be offered online, radio, print, marketing and promotional services and products that are great for any small business, new start-ups, and non-profit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.