HERSHEY — This past week, six Brookville Area Junior-Senior High School students traveled to Hershey Lodge and Conference Center to represent their school and community in their first DECA chapter at the 69th Annual Pennsylvania DECA Career Development Conference.
At the conference, they were joined by almost 3,000 students from across Pennsylvania as they competed in categories related to their future career interests.
DECA is a business and entrepreneurial club for high school students who compete in various categories based on their career and professional interests. The competition includes a 100 question written exam, along with professional scenarios that students must navigate and execute in front of corporate judges. Judges for the state conference included major executives from companies such as Macy’s, AT&T, Department of Education, Ohio State University, Drexel University, Merrill Lynch, Walgreens, United Airlines, Walmart, and Yellowstone National Park to name a few.
Representing Brookville Area High School were:
- Amanda Wolfe – Accounting
- Taylor Reitz – Entrepreneurship
- Laura McMillen –Principles of Business Management and Administration
- Colby George – Principles of Hospitality
- Bay Harper – Principles of Marketing
- Avery Gilhousen – Sports and Entertainment Marketing
Harper, who is a sophomore at Brookville Area High School, had the crowning achievement of placing second in the state for Principles of Marketing. He also received an award for having the best response to the professional scenario of his category.
“It was an amazing experience and I’m so happy we got to do this,” said Harper.
All six students will have the opportunity to attend DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where Harper has been invited to compete on the international stage.
Anyone interested in supporting the Brookville DECA program through a financial contribution or sponsorship can contact their advisor Melinda Burton (mburton@basd.us) or assistant principal Kyle Gordon (kgordon@basd.us).