Rachel Ashley O'Ryan and Steven John Meholick, both of Punxsutawney, announce the birth of a son on July 24 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Crue Steven Meholick weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. He joins his siblings, Chloe Novelle, Cheyenne Novelle and Chelbie Lynn at home.
Maternal grandparents are Carl Dwayne Davis Jr. and Rachel Mary O'Ryan, both of Houston, Texas. Maternal great-grandparents are Gene and Doris Williams of OKlahoma City, Oklahoma.
Paternal grandparents are John Albert Meholick of Reynoldsville and Kathleen Irene Brown of Rockton. Paternal great-grandparents are Albert and Melva Floyd and Floyd and Ruth Brown of Reynoldsville.