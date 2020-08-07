CLEARFIELD — Cruise the past with C Classic Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep Ram beginning Friday, Aug. 21.
Cruising played a big part of the Passport Radio generation, not to mention many locals, and it’s coming back. On Aug. 21, 2020 from 5-9 p.m., cars, trucks, minivans, and classics are invited to cruise the past in downtown Clearfield. Be sure to catch Heather Woodel-Olson at the corner concert series in Lower Witmer Park. The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. and the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a Boot Drive during the cruise.
A CRC Oldies Concert will also take place at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22. The summer concert will feature Jack Woodword, aka Captain Jack, and Charles Schenck.
“The ‘Oldies Concertcrc’ will take attendees back to the ‘good ‘ol days’ of rock ‘n roll, where they’ll remember and sing along to favorite songs that are still as popular today as they were in the 60’s and 70’s,” says CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.
“Bring chairs for the whole family to sit and enjoy the sounds of the Oldies tribute,” she said. “Prepare to have fun and enjoy a night out in Lower Witmer Park in downtown Clearfield.”
Admission is free. Those who attend are encouraged to follow social distancing protocols.