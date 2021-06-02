Kyle B. Cupp, a 2017 graduate of DuBois Area High School, was one of more than 6,000 students who graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University (VA Tech), and one of 218 students to graduate from the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.
Cupp earned his Bachelor of Science degree with honors (cum laude) in microbiology. He hopes to eventually purse further study into disease research.
Virginia Tech is one of the few public military colleges in the United States. Cupp took part in the Corps of Cadets and army ROTC, and commissioned into the army as a 2nd Lieutenant on May 15, 2021. He will report to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for training. Then, he will join the 101st Artillery unit in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.