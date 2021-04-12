CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“It is an honor for Curwensville Area School District to receive this award. The students, staff, school administrators, and community have long held a belief that music participation enhances the education of our children. As a school community, we are committed to that ideal,” said Superintendent Ron Matchock. “It is our hope that this award provides an opportunity to celebrate our entire music education program and to allow students to continue to see the value in their participation within our programs.”
Since the passage by Congress in 2015 of the Every Student Succeeds Act and a stated emphasis on a well-rounded education, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs and found that in this time of a national pandemic, provides a valuable way to keep students engaged in school. ESSA provides designated funding for well-rounded educational opportunities through Title IV Part A Student Academic Success and Achievement grants. NAMM Foundation research has revealed that these grants are being widely used by school districts to address instructional gaps in access to music and arts education.
“Music education is important for all students to have, regardless of the career they may pursue after high school,” said high school band Director Bo Pennington. “Music is an integral part of all areas of our lives, and it’s important that we understand it and take time to learn to enjoy and appreciate it. We’re fortunate that our school district affords the opportunity for all students to have access to a quality music education.”
Curwensville Area School District currently offers general music to all students in grades K-7, band for grades 4-12, choir for grades 5-12, ukulele for grade 6, electives of music theory, guitar, modern band, and theater for grades 9-12, and extra-curricular opportunities in marching band, select choir, women’s choir, barbershop, and drama. Many students also participate in county festivals, as well as fests and festivals through the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association at the District, Regional, and All-State levels.