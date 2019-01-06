DuBOIS — Cybill Swab Reed of DuBois, formerly of Brookville, has earned a doctorate degree in Special Education from Slippery Rock University. Her doctoral thesis focused on how to manage disruptive behaviors using positive behavior interventions and supports in early childhood classrooms. Cybill is a 2005 graduate of Brookville Area High School and a 2009 graduate of Clarion University. Cybill received her master’s degree in special education from Slippery Rock University in 2013. She also earned certification as a autism specialist from Penn State University. She is the daughter of Linda Swab of DuBois and the late Tom Swab, and the wife of Justin Reed.
She is currently employed as an early intervention specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit.
