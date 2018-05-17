Kyle G. and Andrea (Heffner) Kunes of Clearfield announce the birth of a son at 12:50 a.m. May 7, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Cyrus Edward Kunes weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
Monty and Tena Kunes of Reynoldsville are the paternal grandparents. Jay and Denise Heffner of DuBois are the maternal grandparents.
Paternal great-grandparents are Bettsy Kirk of Brockway and Ruth McCullough of Brockway. Maternal great-grandparents are Jay and Barb Heffner of Rockton and Marlene and Howard Huey of Luthersburg.
Maternal great-great-grandmother is Bernice Griffith of DuBois.
