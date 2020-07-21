DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council On The Arts (DACOTA) is announcing the return of The Revolving Art Show at the City of DuBois Public Library. The current exhibit is now being held through Aug. 31, featuring artist Patti Scherer-Abear.
Scherer-Abear, a native of DuBois, started drawing as a young child and was painting commissioned portraits as a teenager. She was selected to attend the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts, at Bucknell University in 1975, and after receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Penn State, she moved to Seattle, Washington in 1980. Six years later, she moved to Olympia, Washington, the state capitol, where she spent her career, until her return to Pennsylvania in 2018.
Scherer-Abear is a fine artist, published illustrator, and photographer, according to DACOTA. Scherer -Abear has shown her art at the William Penn Memorial Museum, Harrisburg, and at several places in Washington state including Bellevue, Seattle and Olympia.
Everyone is welcome.