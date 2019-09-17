The Revolving Art Show, sponsored by DuBois Area Council On The Arts (DACOTA), is at the DuBois Public Library. The new exhibition is open now until Oct. 7. It features two local artists, Scott Gulvas of DuBois and Nina Turkin of Treasure Lake, DuBois.
Painter Gulvas was born in DuBois and educated at Santa Rosa Junior College and the Art Institute of Seattle, Washington.
Inspired by great American landscape artists such as Andrew Wyeth, Winslow Homer, as well as naturalist John James Audubon, Gulvas tries to capture the hidden beauty of rural places and the interconnectedness of living things. He is an avid angler and sportsman whose ecological ethos is one of capture and release. The natural world remains a vital, thriving force in his depictions of the seasonal wonders and bounty of his native Pennsylvania.
Gulvas owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to watercolorist Muriel Zuch, Marianne Fyda and Perry Winkler, whose mentorship and guidance has shaped and supported his passion for art. Gulvas has his own notecards, a book illustrator and is also showing at the Winkler Gallery in DuBois.
Nina Turkin, a longtime resident of Treasure Lake in DuBois, finds inspiration in nature. Her aesthetic is representational and drawn to vibrant colors. A sample of her colorful florals, vivid still lives and landscapes will be on display at the DuBois Public Library now until Oct. 7.
Turkin has experimented with different media including acrylics, ceramics, oils, pastels, and watercolors. She’s taken art lessons with local artists such as Marianne Fyda, Cindy Feustel and Perry Winkler. She has attended workshops with renowned world artists such as Margaret Evans, Christine Swann, Pat Tribastone and Veronica Winters.
All are invited to view the art exhibition at the DuBois Library from now until Oct. 7.
