DuBois Area Council Of The Arts is sponsoring the fifth Revolving Art Show of local artists at the DuBois Public Library now through February. The featured artists are Lillian Smith and Grace Bergin.
Smith is an accomplished pastelist who started taking lessons from Marianne Fyda 15 years ago. Her daughter took lessons from Marianne and Smith decided to take art lessons, and has been ever since. Smith enjoys Fyda's encouraging teaching and fellow students have become friends.
Smith pastels show wonderful use of color and technique depicting scenes of some of her travels throughout the United States from the Teutons of Wyoming, the South West, to Tropics and native flowers in Pennsylvania.
Bergin has shown her pastels previously at the DuBois Public Library. She is showing several landscapes scenes from a whispering meadow, to snowy meadows, to woods in Pennsylvania and a bright color hibiscus.
DACOTA invites the public to peruse the computer wall and bookshelves to see what some local artisans are doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.