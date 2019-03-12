The DuBois Area Council On The Arts (DACOTA) is sponsoring the sixth Revolving Art Show of local artists now until April 28 at the DuBois Public Library.
The exhibit features three local artists, two pastels painters and one artist who works in mix-medium.
Patricia McDannel has been painting most of her adult life. She has a B.S. in Art Education from Edinboro University. She taught in public schools, privately and was the creator of Paint and Play in DuBois.
Over the last 40 years, McDannel has concentrated on painting in watercolors and pastels. McDannel has taken many workshops with nationally and internationally known artists She is a member of the Central Pennsylvanian Pastel Society and was an artist member of the Winkler Gallery for several years (at its inception). McDannel has shown her works at many exhibitions and is pleased to participate in the library show.
Sally Jones (pastelist) has been taking art lessons with Marianne Fyda since she moved with her husband to the DuBois area in the early 2000s. She began taking drawing classes and move on to pastels. Jones pastels works include still life, floral, and landscapes. On display now are two of Jones still life pastels.
The third artist DACOTA is happy to present is Sherry Adams who works in mix-mediums. A graduate at Bowling Green State University in Ohio received a degree in Interior Design.
Adams loves to work in acrylics and making collages. Her works tell a fanciful story inviting the viewer to explore.
