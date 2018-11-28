DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council Of The Arts is sponsoring the fourth “Revolving Art Show” now until Jan. 7, 2019, at the City of DuBois Public Library. The art exhibit is featuring local artist Cheryl D. Husted and Patti Scherer-Abear.
Cheryl D. Husted has been painting for 40 years. She started in oils but after moving to DuBois has progressed to watercolors and pastels. Watercolor is her favorite medium. Husted has been accepted into the Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts two years ago. Her painting style is realism. She calls it, “Vintage Realism,” because she loves painting items of the past. Her paintings exhibit wonderful joyful colors with each painting telling a story.
Patti Scherer-Abear is a landscape and portrait painter. Her medium is watercolor on paper using both wet and dry techniques while keeping her brush strokes loose and detailed. When painting landscapes all of the scenes she paints are of locations that have a personal meaning, whether the scenes are here in Pennsylvania or in Washington state. The many places Scherer-Abear depicts are places where she had found peace while reflecting on the here and now. With each painting, she paints she hopes you too will find peace and solitude.
Both Husted and Scherer-Abear are board members of DACOTA and had recently participated in the Revolving Art Show Gala of local artisans at the DuBois Public Library.
The public is invited to see what local artisans are painting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.