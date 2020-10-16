DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council On The Arts (DACOTA) will celebrate autumn by inviting the public to walk around the downtown area of DuBois.
Those participating will be able to peruse the sidewalks and look at the many storefronts to see portraits of Frida Kahlo, who was a 20th-century surrealist and self-portrait artist.
The stores who are participating include Brady Street Florist, Aegis, The Launch Box, Merle Norman, The Junk Dealer’s Daughter and The Peaceable Kingdom, who will also have a Dia de Los Muertos, the Day of the Dead altar on display. This is a traditional Mexican custom that celebrates past family and friends.
The dates for the event are from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6 throughout the days.
The local artists who will have paintings on display include: Sherry Adams, Nina Turkin, Scott Gulvas, Patti Scherer-Abear, Jenny Lisak, and Grace Bergin, with all of their own interpretations of Frida in mix mediums from watercolor, pastels, acrylics, collage and oil.