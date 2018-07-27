DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Council of the Arts (DACOTA) are happy to present two more local artists to the community, Nina Turkin and Merica Pallone, who will be showing their works in the second "Revolving Art Exhibit" here in the City of DuBois Public Library now until Sept. 24. Both are accomplished artists who have studied with several renown artisans, including the local renown pastelist and artist Marianne Fyda.
Turkin is a long time residence in Treasure Lake who gets inspiration from nature will display her vibrant and colorful florals, and still lifes in either oil or acrylic paints. Pallone a realist and impressionist painter will show her wonderful technically fine-tune pastels of still lifes, florals and a landscape. Come and support the local artists.
