DuBOIS — On Saturday, Nov. 2, the DuBois Area Council on the Arts (DACOTA) will host the second annual Art Gala at the DuBois Public Library, along with the Celebration of the Day of the Dead, between the hours 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The public is invited to this free event.
There will an exhibit of paintings done in oil, acrylics, watercolor, pastelists, and photography. Artists Patti Scherer, Sherry Adams, Nina Turkin, Grace Bergin, Scott Gulvas, Lillian Smith, Laurie Cherry, Karolann Hoeltzle, Marianne Fyda, Cheryl Husted and photographers Jason Senior and Nathaniel Baker will be there.