DuBOIS — The annual DuBois Area High School ninth grade/new student orientation tour on Monday, Aug. 10.
Between 8 a.m.-6 p.m., the school would like to invite each of the new students and their parents/guardians to come and pick up student schedules and other information as well as engage in a self-guided tour of the high school in order to find classrooms and explore the facilities that the campus has to offer.
Additionally, DAHS staff members will be available to answer her questions and assist as needed.
Please be considerate of the following reminders:
- All visitors be mindful of social distancing
- Please limit the number of people entering the building with each student
- Wear a mask during the time in the building