DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School has announced its 2020 Homecoming Court.
Gianna Battaglia is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Battaglia of DuBois. She is a member of NHS, Concert Band and Choir, Select Choir, Dynamics, and drag races on the weekends. She is employed at Michael’s. Her future plans are to attend college to major in secondary mathematics education, in hopes of becoming a math teacher at DAHS. She then plans to get married, adopt children, and continue to drag race. Her escort, Cameron Passmore, is the son of Julie and Brian Passmore of DuBois. His future plans are to attend college majoring in psychology, become a psychologist, get married and have a family.
Ellie McFadden is the daughter of Bill and Jen McFadden of DuBois. She is a member of Mock Trial, a National Honor Society officer, a Senior Class officer and involved in the Gifted Program at DAHS. She works at Old Navy. Her future plans are to attend and graduate college, get a good job, travel, and live a happy life. Her escort, Nick Farrell, is the son of Shane and Lisa Farrell of DuBois. His future plans are to go to college to study sports medicine, play basketball in college, and eventually coach basketball.
Melina Petrick is the daughter of Joe Petrick and Julia Petrick of Falls Creek. She is a member of NHS and the science team. She is employed at The Meadows. Her future plans are to attend Penn College for a bachelor’s degree in Dental Hygiene, get married, and adopt a few dogs. Her escort, Tyler Newell, is the son of Keith and Tina Newell of DuBois. His future plans are to attend Salus University for Optometry.
Olivia Reed is the daughter of Jason and Jennifer Reed of DuBois. She is a member of the Girls’ Tennis Team, the Drama Club, PMEA Choir, Show Choir, and NHS. She is employed at Christ the King Manor. Her future plans are to attend Penn State University to become a Nurse Practitioner. Then later on, get married and start a family. Her escort, David A. Reitz III, is the son of Bobbie and David A. Reitz III of DuBois. His future plans are to go to design school and become an interior designer.
Lucy Scheffler is the daughter of Holly and Bob Scheffler of DuBois. She is a member of NHS Interact Club, Book Club, Youthworks mission work and is Senior Class officer. She works at Over the Top. Her future plans are to attend college, major in biology, study pediatric medicine, and get a degree. Her escort, Luke Sprankle, is the son of Renee and Steven Sprankle of DuBois. His future plans are to get a pre-medicine degree and specialize in osteopathic medicine.
Lakin Smith is the daughter of Kelly and Matt Roush of DuBois and Polly and Trevor Smith of Johnstown. She is on the DAHS softball and volleyball teams, a member of NHS, and a member of student council. She is employed at Fox’s Pizza and the DuBois Country Club. Her future plans include going to Penn State University to get a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering with a minor in business. She then plans on getting married, raising a family and living a happy, successful life. But first, she plans on KICKING CANCER’S BUTT!
Her escort, Luke Krause, is the son of Robin and Rick McMillen of Reynoldsville. His future plans are to go into the Marines. He plans on studying Criminal Justice and going to the Police Academy afterward. He then plans on getting married and having children.
Taylor Smith is the daughter of Brent and Amy Smith of Falls Creek. She is captain of the volleyball and basketball teams and also plays on the softball team at DAHS. She is also a member of NHS and Student Council and is the president of Interact Club. She is employed at both the DuBois Dutch Pantry and Sarah’s Soft Serve and Food in Reynoldsville. Her future plans are to attend college, major in secondary/special education, marry the love of her life, raise a family and lots of pets, and live happily ever after. Her escort, Garrett Starrr, is the son of Mike and the late Kerry Starr of DuBois. His future plans are to attend college, major in pre-med, get married, start a family, and live life to the fullest.
Emma Torretti is the daughter of Cheryl and Greg Torretti of DuBois. She is a member of Student Council, a class officer, and on the volleyball and softball teams at DAHS. She is employed by Treasure Lake. Her future plans are to attend college and become an Environmental Scientist. Her escort, Nathan Farrell, is the son of Shane and Lisa Farrell of DuBois. Nathan’s future plans are entrepreneurship.
Saige Weible is the daughter of Joe and Marqueatta Weible of DuBois. She is a captain of the basketball team and also plays softball at DAHS. She is also a member of NHS and Student Council. She works at Fox’s Pizza. Her future plans are to major in Health Policy Management, get married, start a family, rescue some dogs, and live a happy life. Her escort, Brady Woodward, is the son of Lisa and Brad Woodward of DuBois. Brady’s future plans are to move to North Carolina, get a college degree, start working for his dad, have a family, and live life to the fullest.
Anna Wingard is the daughter of TJ and Christie Wingard of DuBois. She is a member of both the cross country and swim teams, president of NHS, involved with PMEA District and Region choir, a member of the Interact Club, a member of drama club, a member of book club, Dancers Against Cancer, and a student representative on the school board. She works as a lifeguard at the DuBois City Pool. Her future plans are to attend Bucknell or Penn State to earn a degree in biochemistry, become a toxicologist, get married, get a dog, start a family, and travel the world. Her escort, Ethan Knarr, is the son of Chris and Danielle Knarr of DuBois. Ethan’s future plans are to attend the United States Naval Academy to study nuclear engineering, serve on a submarine in the Navy, eventually get married, start a family and live a happy life.
The Duke this year is Anthony Battaglia. He is the son of Cheryl and Joe Battaglia Jr. of DuBois. He enjoys helping out at baseball games and working with the City of DuBois at the City Park. He is employed by Luigi’s. Battaglia’s future plans are to attend a trade school.
Homecoming is Friday, Oct. 16.
The parade will line up around 5:30 p.m. and leave the high school at 5:45 p.m. The parade ends at Mansell Stadium around 6:15 p.m., where the Beavers take on Brookville at 7 p.m. The 2020 Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime. The school reminds parade attendees that social distancing and masks are necessary.