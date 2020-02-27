DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School Class of 1980 is planning its 40th reunion and is looking for their classmates' current contact information.
The class has started a Facebook group called DAHS Class of 1980 and Facebook members are welcome to join by sending a request through the page. They also have an email account dahsclassof80@yahoo.com that classmates can contact with their email address if they are not Facebook members. Invites will be mailed to those we only have mailing address for (not Facebook members or current emails) that were used from the 30th reunion.
The dates of the reunion festivities will be July 31 and Aug 1. RSVPs and payment will be due by May 30. If anyone has contact information for the following persons, please email at the above email address.
Laura Allen, Naomi Aron (Ellinger), Bernard Beck, Sue Berry (Smyers), Melissa Brink (Gudalis), James Michael Cairns, J. Michael Carnes, Kathy Emerick (DeGroat), Thomas Everingham, Thomas Gallup, Cathy Goodwin, Gail Graham, Dan Hatch, Vincent Hayes, Debbie Helms, Patty Jo Hendricks, Bill Henry, Bruce Hollopeter, William Hunt, Richard Inhoof, Sherry Irvin, Nancy Jenkins (Kane), Chet Johnston, Jim London, Rhonda Luca, Harold Mahlon, John Martin, BJ Matthews, Sue McGovern, Pat McQuone, Patty Mesanko (Delaney), William Lee Miller, Sherri Noxon, Mark Parrott, Laurie Peterson (Toney), John Rafferty, Kathy Shafer (Karetski), Mark Simpson, (Ward) Jeni Slacks, Alice Snyder, Elma Snyder, Charles Spuck, Tammy Teeter (King), Jim Tobias, Jim Toombs, John Weber, Kelli Williams, John Wilson, Laurie Ann Wisor (Ellinger).