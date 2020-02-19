DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Class of 1980 is planning its 40th reunion and is looking for classmates' current contact information.

A Facebook group has been started and is called DAHS Class of 1980. Facebook members are welcome to join by sending a request through the page.

There is also an email account — dahsclassof80@yahoo.com — that classmates can contact with their email address if they are not Facebook members. Invites will be mailed to those who there are mailing addresses for —  not Facebook members or current emails — that were used from the 30th reunion.

The dates of the reunion festivities will be July 31 and Aug 1. RSVPs and payment will be due by May 30.

If anyone has contact information for the following persons, please email the address to the above email address:

Allen, Laura  Aron (Ellinger), Naomi  Beck, Bernard  Berry (Smyers), Sue  Brink (Gudalis), Melissa  Cairns, James Michael  Carnes, J. Michael  Emerick (DeGroat), Kathy  Everingham, Thomas  Gallup, Thomas  Goodwin, Cathy  Graham, Gail  Hatch, Dan  Hayes, Vincent  Helms, Debbie  Hendricks, Patty Jo  Henry, Bill  Hollopeter, Bruce  Hunt, William  Inhoof, Richard  Irvin, Sherry  Jenkins (Kane), Nancy  Johnston, Chet  London, Jim  Lucas, Rhonda  Mahlon, Harold  Martin, John  Matthews, BJ  McGovern, Sue  McQuone, Pat  Mesanko (Delaney,) Patty  Miller, William Lee Noxon, Sherri  Parrott, Mark  Peterson (Toney), Laurie  Rafferty, John Shafer (Karetski), Kathy  Simpson, Mark  Slacks, (Ward) Jeni Snyder, Alice  Snyder, Elma  Spuck, Charles  Teeter (King), Tammy Tobias, Jim Toombs, Jim  Weber, John  Williams, Kelli  Wilson, John  Wisor (Ellinger), Laurie Ann

