DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Class of 1980 is planning its 40th reunion and is looking for classmates' current contact information.
A Facebook group has been started and is called DAHS Class of 1980. Facebook members are welcome to join by sending a request through the page.
There is also an email account — dahsclassof80@yahoo.com — that classmates can contact with their email address if they are not Facebook members. Invites will be mailed to those who there are mailing addresses for — not Facebook members or current emails — that were used from the 30th reunion.
The dates of the reunion festivities will be July 31 and Aug 1. RSVPs and payment will be due by May 30.
If anyone has contact information for the following persons, please email the address to the above email address:
Allen, Laura Aron (Ellinger), Naomi Beck, Bernard Berry (Smyers), Sue Brink (Gudalis), Melissa Cairns, James Michael Carnes, J. Michael Emerick (DeGroat), Kathy Everingham, Thomas Gallup, Thomas Goodwin, Cathy Graham, Gail Hatch, Dan Hayes, Vincent Helms, Debbie Hendricks, Patty Jo Henry, Bill Hollopeter, Bruce Hunt, William Inhoof, Richard Irvin, Sherry Jenkins (Kane), Nancy Johnston, Chet London, Jim Lucas, Rhonda Mahlon, Harold Martin, John Matthews, BJ McGovern, Sue McQuone, Pat Mesanko (Delaney,) Patty Miller, William Lee Noxon, Sherri Parrott, Mark Peterson (Toney), Laurie Rafferty, John Shafer (Karetski), Kathy Simpson, Mark Slacks, (Ward) Jeni Snyder, Alice Snyder, Elma Spuck, Charles Teeter (King), Tammy Tobias, Jim Toombs, Jim Weber, John Williams, Kelli Wilson, John Wisor (Ellinger), Laurie Ann