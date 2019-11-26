DuBOIS — The 2019-2020 school year has kicked off, and the DuBois Area High School Drama Club/International Thespian Society Troupe 6949 has been busy with an assortment of activities.
Starting the week of Oct. 28 and running through Nov. 4, the club sponsored a food drive to benefit the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Reynoldsville.
Students at the high school brought in non-perishable food items, and the homeroom that collected to most food earned a donut party. After collecting, sorting, and counting all of the generous donations, Robert Bowser’s homeroom was determined to be the winner.
In addition to the food drive, the club also sponsored a jeans day.
The DAHS faculty and staff were given the opportunity to wear more casual attire for a day in exchange for a monetary donation.
The club presented their annual fall show, Fall in Love: An Evening of One Act Plays, on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.
The shows were successes and provided an opportunity for new drama department members to get comfortable with the DAHS stage.
“I had a really good experience doing the one acts,” said cast member Alicia Bryan. “It was a great step out of my comfort zone, and it showed me that even the smaller shows can bring people closer together just as well as a show like the musical can.”
Through these activities, DAHS Drama Club/ITS Troupe 6949 was able to donate a total of 483.3 pounds of food and $250 to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
“Getting involved in the community and helping those in need is something the Drama Club strives to do,” said ITS President London Watt. “The food drive gives students, staff, and community members a chance to get involved in the community. It is amazing to see how much food we end up collecting, and we are so happy that the food will help families who really need it, especially with the holiday season coming up.”
The next DAHS theater production will be the All-School Drama, “Caught in the Act.” Rehearsals are under way, and the show will be performed on Jan. 23-25, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the DAHS auditorium.