The DuBois Area High School has announced its 2019 Homecoming Court.
Homecoming is Friday and the entire community is invited to celebrate, starting with a tailgate party to be held in the high school parking lot from 3:30-5:30 p.m. There will be food, music, face-painting and a photo booth at the tailgate party.
The parade will line up around 5:30 p.m. and leave the high school at 5:45 p.m. The parade ends at Mansell Stadium around 6:15 p.m., where the Beavers take on Oil City at 7 p.m. The 2019 Homecoming Queen will be crowned at halftime. The public is invited to join in this community celebration.
q q q
Alayna Cornelius is the daughter of Frank and Jolene Cornelius of DuBois. She is a member of the volleyball team, the swim team, National Honor Society (NHS), and Lakeside United Methodist Church. She is employed at The Meadows. Her future plans are to attend Slippery Rock University to get a degree in physical therapy, move south, get married, and start a family. Her escort, Chase Husted, is the son of Clark and Emilie Husted of DuBois. His future plans are to attend college, study medicine, get married, and have a family.
Felicity Enseki is the daughter of Tonya and Cameron Enseki of DuBois. She is the president of NHS, a member of PEP, a member of Interact Group, and captain of the soccer team. She is employed at O’Bryon Eye Associates. Her future plans are to attend a university to major in chemical engineering, explore the world, and settle down near the beach. Her escort, Jayden Fulkroad, is the son of Rick and Tonia Fulkroad of Millersburg. Jayden’s future plans are to go to college for pre-med, attend medical school, and become a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Lexie Forbes is the daughter of Kerri Casagrande and Dan Forbes of DuBois. She is a member of NHS and volleyball. She is employed at Over The Top. Her future plans are to go to college and be successful and happy. Her escort, Heath Means, is the son of Heath Means of Punxsutawney and Gwen Means of Luthersburg. Heath’s future plans are to go to Penn State to earn a degree in engineering.
Cate Gregory is the daughter of Russ and Lynny Gregory of Luthersburg. She is a member of softball, volleyball, and NHS. Her future plans are to attend college, get married, have children, and live a happy life. Her escort, Grant Barr, is the son of Brian Barr of DuBois. Grant’s future plans are to attend school for diesel mechanics, get married, and have a family.
McKenna Keltz is the daughter of Brett and Colleen Keltz of Mentor, Ohio. She is a member of NHS and Student Council. She also helped with Special Olympics and the blood drive. Her future plans are to major in psychology to become a clinical psychologist, get married, have children, and travel the world. Her escort, Dillan Ritchie, is the son of Tasha Burkett of Reynoldsville and Joshua Ritchie of DuBois. Dillan’s future plans are to attend college at Seton Hill to major in accounting and minor in business. Upon graduating, he hopes to open an accounting firm down south and open a local coffee shop.
Sophia Maloney is the daughter of Faith Maloney of New Castle and Terry Maloney of DuBois. She is secretary for senior class, a member of NHS, and a member of Student Council. She is employed as Over The Top and DuBois Drug and Wellness. Her future plans are to go to school for pharmacy and live a happy and fulfilled life. Her escort, Gauge Gulvas, is the son of Todd Gulvas and Jodi Coccimiglio of DuBois. Gauge’s future plans are to go to Clarion University for nursing, get married, have kids, and hunt and fly fish everyday.
Autum Monaco is the daughter of Jeremy and Chastity Monaco of DuBois. She is the parliamentarian of NHS, a member of Student Council, a member of the DAHS Reading Team, and she has volunteered with Special Olympics. She is employed at Christ the King Manor’s Community Center. Her future plans are to attend college to get a BSN degree, become a traveling nurse, and have a family with the love of her life. Her escort, Brady Johnson, is the son of Jim and Dana Johnson of Treasure Lake. Brady’s future plans are to get a degree in Environmental Engineering and to live near the ocean with his future wife and children.
Hannah Ray is the daughter of Annmarie and David Ray of DuBois. She is a member of NHS, volleyball, and student council. Her future plans are to attend college, earn a degree, travel, and live a happy and successful life. Her escort, Cullen Corle, is the son of William Corle and Tanya Lange of DuBois. Cullen’s future plans are to attend Penn State University for a degree in nursing, get married, have two children, and live a happy life.
Emma Ruttinger is the daughter of Tim and Susan Ruttinger of DuBois. She is a member of the swim team, a historian for NHS, and helped with Special Olympics and the Challenger Baseball League. Her future plans are to get a Bachelor’s Degree in hospitality management, travel the world, find the love of her life, get married, and start a family. Her escort, Spencer Robbins, is the son of Jim Robbins of DuBois and Marlene Robbins of Brockway. Spencer’s future plans are to go to college after the Marine Corp, get a degree in business, and become an officer. He hopes to eventually marry the love of his life, see the world, and make many memories.
Kaylee Sadowski is the daughter of Joe and Lorie Sadowski of DuBois. She is a member of softball, volleyball, NHS, and student council. Her future plans are to attend college to pursue a career in the medical field. She hopes for a happy marriage, two children, several pets, and time to travel. Her escort, Tyler Leonard, is the son of Shannon Leonard of DuBois. Tyler’s future plans are to attend college to become an engineer, get married, and have two children.
Ashley Usaitis is the daughter of Robert Usaitis and Kara Kozloski-Usaitis of DuBois. She is a member of cross-country, the swim team, track, and NHS. Her future plans are to attend college and major in pre-med. Her escort, Amanio Deemer, is the son of Shawn and Tara Deemer of DuBois. Amanio’s future plans are to attend college to major in wildlife and biology.
The prince this year is Hank Benton. He is the son of Josh and Wendy Benton of DuBois. Some activities he is involved in are soccer and t-ball. His future plan is to be the superintendent of the DuBois Area School District.
The princess this year is Madison Norris. She is the daughter of Josh and Jackie Norris of Clearfield. Some activities she is involved in are soccer and gymnastics. Her future plans are to become a firefighter, a police officer, and a ballerina.
This year’s Homecoming Duchess is Rachel Kirkwood. She is the daughter of Dina and Larry Kirkwood of DuBois. An activity she is involved in is dancing. Her future plan is to enjoy life.
The Duke this year is Scotty Macmillan. He is the son of Kelly Farrell and Scott and Wendy Macmillan of Sykesville. He is involved in both baseball and bowling. His future plan is to work in health care.